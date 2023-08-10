About Cookies on This Site

330nits & NTSC 72% Precise Resolution

The clinical review monitor offers 330nits, making it brighter. An optimal range of colours for 1.3MP HD resolution medical images represented by NTSC 72% guarantee both precise picture quality and optimal grayscale.

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.

Quick Response Time

With a low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive a signal quickly and display a clear image with no distortion, for precise decoding information to achieve an efficient review.

Flicker Safe

The Flicker Safe reduces the flicker level on screen that may cause eye fatigue. With this feature, looking at your computer screen for longer periods of time is more comfortable.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. Reducing blue light to help
lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading.

Two-Way Pivot

The monitor with Bi-directional pivot stand can be configured according to user needs and medical environment alongside other medical devices.

Brightness Stabilisation

A sensor measures the monitor’s backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging, for consistently stable images during usage.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.