LG 31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

LG 31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

31HN713D

LG 31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

Designed for Mammography4
31-inch 12MP IPS Display

Designed for Mammography

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 12mp and of 6mp
Multi-resolution Mode

Compatible with Every Device

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with differing resolutions. Thanks to 31HN73D’s Multi-resolution Mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope
Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 31HN713D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.
the monitor equipped with the front-sense offering for automatic self-calibration
Self-calibration

Consistency in Medical Images

The front-sensor allows for automatic, self-calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment. It improves the quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.
presence sensor detecting the motion of the user and having the screen turned off automatically when no motion
Presence Sensor

Hassle-free Savings & Stronger Security

Thanks to the Presence Sensor of 31HN713D which automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected, you can save energy and be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data.
auto luminance sensor offering automatic adjustment of screen brightness at the optimal level under ambient lighting conditions
Auto Luminance Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain

LG 31HN713D features an Auto Luminance Sensor which automatically adjusts screen brightness according to the ambient lighting conditions. As a result, eye strain is reduced by ensuring screen brightness is always set to the optimal level.
focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Important part

LG 31HN713D includes the Focus View Mode which allows you to review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the important part of the image for a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

Accuracy

Efficiency

Convenience

Accurate Imaging

Streamlined and Efficient Workflow

More Ergonomic and Comfortable to Review

Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Optimal Reading Condition

Down and Wall Lighting Modes reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.

down lighting, and wall lighting offering users to view imaging results on the screen comfortably in the darkroom

6 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 31HN713D's 6 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. The 6 Hot Keys are much faster and easier to operate while working, allowing you to change mode, screen resolution, and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.

6 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, select resolution, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfort

The One-Click Stand and ultra-lightweight body make installing the 31HN713D simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel, reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.

one-click stand with ultra-lightweight body making installation easy, and the stand offering adjustment of tilt, height, and swivel

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

3:2

Brightness (Typ.)

1080cd/m² (Uniformity On)

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB over 97%(Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

4200x2800

Response Time (GTG)

14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

31

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Hot Key

Yes(6keys)

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Auto Luminance Sensor

Yes

Presence Sensor

Yes

Front Sensor

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes(PerfectLum)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Color Temperature

6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker safe

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Multi-resolution Mode

Yes(12MP/6MP)

Pathology Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes(Text Mode)

Focus View

Yes

Light Box Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Lighting

Yes(Down/ Wall)

Super Resolution+

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

Qubyx

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes (2ea)

Headphone out

Yes

USB Downstream Port

Yes(3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

24V , 7.5A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

180W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Down Height

90.9mm

Height Range

110mm

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

Swivel

Yes(±15°)

Tilt

Yes(-5°~15˚)

Wall Mount Size

100x100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

978x628x277mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

704.7x662.6x280mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

704.7x499.5x83.2mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

126/294/336

Weight in Shipping

21.5kg(TBD)

Weight with Stand

14.0kg(30.9lb)

Weight without Stand

10.7kg(23.6lb)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(31HN713D-BA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.