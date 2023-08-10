We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.5" Full HD IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
21.5" / 55cm
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2480 x 0.2480
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250cd/m²(Typ.), 200cd/m²(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ.), 600:1 (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms (Faster)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
19.7W (Typ), 29.0W (Max.)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
1920x1080 / 60Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
1920 x 1080/60Hz
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
509.6 x 181.9 x 395.8
-
Set (without Stand)
-
509.6 x 38.5 x 305.7
-
Box
-
640 x 124 x 365
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
2.8
-
Set (without Stand)
-
2.5
-
Box
-
3.8
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.