23" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23" Diagonal)

23" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23" Diagonal)

23MP68VQ-P

23" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23" Diagonal)

GENERAL

Size(Inch / cm)

23"/ 58.42cm

Panel Type

IPS (Neo blade I)

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2652 x 0.2652

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.1

Set (without Stand)

2.7

Box

4.3

STUFFING

Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

864 / 1920 / 2280

Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

675 / 1575 / 1785

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Back

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On(typ.)

19.1W

Sleep Mode(Max)

Under 0.3W

DC Off(Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub(H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

D-sub(V-Frequency)

56Hz~75Hz

HDMI(H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI(V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC(D-sub)

1920 x 1080

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920 x 1080

Video(HDMI)

1080P

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

LED Color(On mode)

White

LED Color(Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color weakness

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

Freesync

Off(Default)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Color weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

On Screen Contol

Yes

Others

Black stabilizer

COLOR

Front

Black high glossy

B/Cover

Black high glossy

Stand

Black high glossy / Texture

Base

Black high glossy / Texture

Others

Black high glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-2 ~ 15 Degree

SIZE/WEIGHT

Set (with Stand)(Dimension)

523.9 x 186.8 x 406.1

Set (without Stand)(W*D*H)

523.9 x 91.7 x 311.7

Box(cm)

593 x 381 x 139

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x75

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

None

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ENERGY STARsup®/sup

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Erp

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

EPEAT(USA)

Yes (Gold)

EPEAT(Germany)

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (win10)

Others(CCC,KC)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Option

Stand body

Yes

Stand base

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

CD

Yes

ESG

Yes

Manual

Yes

DVI-D

Option

HDMI

Option

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(23MP68VQ-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.