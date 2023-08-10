24” Full HD IPS Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8"/ 60.47cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m²(Typ.), 200cd/m²(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ.)

(DFC)

5M:1

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

HDMI

Yes

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Vertical

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Vertical

USB (Ver.)

USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

SPEAKER

Type

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Output

28W

Normal On (EPA)

17.1W

Normal On (typ.)

23.6W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel(Angle)

Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))

Height(mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24BK550Y-BY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24BK550Y-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24BK550Y-BK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.