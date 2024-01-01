About Cookies on This Site

24BK55YP-B

24” Full HD IPS Monitor

Front view
PDP_24BK55YP_01_M03A_destop

Full HD IPS Display

The IPS displays clear and accurate colours from all angles for advanced work, making the panel suitable for professionals. Also, IPS picture quality allows you to create outstanding output.

PDP_24BK55YP_02_M01A

Ergonomic Design

The monitors provide comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customise the display for a personal, comfortable workstation depending on various contents or office tools.

PDP_24BK55YP_03_M02A_neww

Advanced Tech Design

The Advanced Design can be installed quickly and easily without the need for any tools. Also, the Wall Mount gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on a wall.
PDP_24BK55YP_04_M03A_updatedv2

Built-in Power for Orderly Workspaces

A power module is attached to the monitor from behind for built-in power, eliminating a mess of cables. Ultimately, an office using a number of PCs could be more pleasant by saving each desktop space.
PDP_24BK55YP_05_M02A_D

Mini PC Connection Available

The LG BK55 allows you to attach an Intel NUC and wall mount mini PC that 100x100 mm compliant behind the monitor with a bracket. This is ideal for an office that has already used the Mini PC.
*Bracket sold separately.

PDP_24BK55YP_06_M01A_Dv2

PVC-Free: No Noxious Materials

The PVC-Free guarantee adds protection against noxious materials. The BK55 consists of PVC-Free, TUV certified materials (excluding cables).
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

23.8

Size [cm]

60.47

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 M

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

DisplayPort

Yes

Audio In

Vertical

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

Built-in

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.3W

DC Output

28W

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 (Wall mount)

ACCESSORY

DVI-D

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24BK55YP-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24BK55YP-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24BK55YP-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24BK55YP-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24BK55YP-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.