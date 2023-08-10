We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" FHD LG B2B Monitor 24MB35PH
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
250
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ration (DFC)
-
5M:1
-
Response Time (ms)
-
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 / 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.275 x 0.275
-
Colour Gamut
-
72%
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
RTC
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Base detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
Yes
-
Height(mm)
-
120mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes (90º )
-
TCO6.0
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STARsup®/sup
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Type / Input
-
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
-
31W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Set (with Stand)
-
569 x 271 x 432
-
Set (without Stand)
-
569 x 63 x 342
-
Box Dimension
-
639 x 414 x 139
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
-
5.5
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
-
5.1
