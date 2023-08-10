About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24MP58VQ

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2745x0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Back (horizontal)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Input/Output (Type)

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On(typ.)

26W

Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub(H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub(V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DVI-D(H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D(V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI(H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI(V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC(USB-C)

1920X1080

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920X1080

Video(HDMI)

1080P

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour(On mode)

White

LED Colour(Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(Brazil), Hindi

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color Weakness

Reader Mode

Yes (included in Picture Mode)

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Others

Black stabilizer

COLOUR

Front

Black

B/Cover

Black

Stand

Black

Base

Black

Others

Black

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes / -2º ~ 15º

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

Set (with Stand)

550.5*186.8*419

Set (without Stand)

550.5*85.5*332.1

Box

619*395*129

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.2kg

Set (without Stand)

2.8kg

Box

4.3kg

STUFFING

Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

810/1710/1805

Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

720/1600/1800

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ENERGY STARsup®/sup

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Erp

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Win10

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Option

DVI-D

Option

HDMI

Option

cable holder

Yes

Stand body

Yes

Stand base

Yes

CD

Yes

ESG

Yes

Manual

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP58VQ-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.