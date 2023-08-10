About Cookies on This Site

27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

27QN600

Product Information Sheet
27QN600

27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Front View
All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27" / 68.58cm

Panel Type

IPS

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (x1, ver 1.2)

Headphone Out

Yes

FREQUENCY

HDMI (V-Frequency)

48~75Hz

HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

48~75Hz

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

48~75Hz

DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

48~75Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt (Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 20º

Base Detachable

Yes

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27QN600-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27QN600-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27QN600-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27QN600-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27QN600-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27QN600-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27QN600-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.