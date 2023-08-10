About Cookies on This Site

22" 1680 x 1050 LG B2B Monitor 22MB65PM

22MB65PM

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

22

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Resolution

1680 x 1050

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170 /160 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.282 × 0.282

Colour Gamut

72%

Surface Treatment

AG(3H)

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

AUDIO

Type

2ch stereo

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x1W

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Mechanical Switch

Yes

COLOUR

Front Colour

Black Hairline

B/Cover Colour

Black Texture

Stand Colour

Black Texture

Base

Black Texture

STAND

Base detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

Yes

Height(mm)

Yes (Down Heght 50mm / 120mm range)

Pivot

Yes (90º )

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA

Yes

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

30W

Normal On(EPA6.0)

19W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

506 x 239 x 379

Set (without Stand)

506 x 58 x 339

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

4.7

Set without Stand (Kg)

3.5

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.