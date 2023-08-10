We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 23.6" FHD Personal TV MT35S
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
23.6
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (Basic)
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes(2EA)
-
Composite
-
Yes
-
SCART
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
-
PC Audio In
-
LAN
-
1
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Audio Decoder for DTV
-
Dolby MS10
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
-
Yes – 2x5W
-
Sound
-
Virtual Surround plus
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type
-
Speaker bar Mode
-
Ready
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
CI Slot
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard 3.0
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Premium CP
-
Yes
-
MVPD
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Yes
-
3D Effect Game
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)
-
Ready
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiFi Display
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
Yes (B/in)
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
Type / Input
-
100~240V
-
Stand-by Mode
-
0.5W
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
-
4
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
-
3.7
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Adaptor
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
ErP Class
-
Class A
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
-
24.0
-
Stand By (W)
-
0.30
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
78
-
Mercury Content (mg)
-
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
-
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.