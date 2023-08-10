About Cookies on This Site

27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Support

Resource

27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27UD68P

27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness(Typ.)

300nits

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

DisplayPort

Yes(x1, ver 1.2)

[ Jack Location ]

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

140W Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On(typ.)

29W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI(H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

HDMI(V-Frequency)

56Hz~ 61Hz

Display Port(H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

Display Port(V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

HDMI(FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

40~60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC(HDMI)

3840x2160@60Hz

PC(DP)

3840x2160@60Hz

Video(HDMI)

3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour(On mode)

White

LED Colour(Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

16

SPECIAL FEATURES

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (2.2)

PBP

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Freesync

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray

B/Cover

Black high glossy

Stand

Black high glossy

Base

Black Hair line

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes (-5~20 )

Height(mm)

Yes (range 110mm)

Pivot

Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

615*252.4*417.7

Set (without Stand)

615*39.3*365.1

Box

835*479*181

Wall Mount

100mm x100mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

6.7kg

Set (without Stand)

4.6kg

Box

9.5kg

STUFFING

Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

336/672/784

Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

264/616/728

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Box Printing Type

Off-set

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

CB

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

ENERGY STARsup®/sup

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

Erp

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Guides on Using Product Functions

Yes

Calibration Report(Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes (On Screen Control, Dual Controller)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27UD68P-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.