27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
-
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness(Typ.)
-
300nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(x1, ver 1.2)
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Rear
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
140W Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On(typ.)
-
29W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
-
0.3W
-
HDMI(H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI(V-Frequency)
-
56Hz~ 61Hz
-
Display Port(H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
Display Port(V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
HDMI(FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
-
40~60Hz
-
PC(HDMI)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC(DP)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video(HDMI)
-
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour(On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour(Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Front
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
-
16
-
sRGB
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray
-
B/Cover
-
Black high glossy
-
Stand
-
Black high glossy
-
Base
-
Black Hair line
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes (-5~20 )
-
Height(mm)
-
Yes (range 110mm)
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Set (with Stand)
-
615*252.4*417.7
-
Set (without Stand)
-
615*39.3*365.1
-
Box
-
835*479*181
-
Wall Mount
-
100mm x100mm
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.7kg
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.6kg
-
Box
-
9.5kg
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
336/672/784
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
264/616/728
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
-
Off-set
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STARsup®/sup
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DP to DP
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (On Screen Control, Dual Controller)
