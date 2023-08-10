We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27" / 68.6cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
22W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
36.0W
-
Normal On (Max)
-
43W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
G
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
3840 x 2160/60Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
3840 x 2160/60Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
613.1 x 230.0 x 567.3 (Up) 613.1 x 230.0 x 457.3 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
613.1 x 44.6 x 364.4
-
Box
-
694 x 217 x 502
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.6
-
Box
-
9.0
