We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
Productivity and Efficiency
LG display products that can provide better performance and working environment than conventional PC devices.
More Powerful Performance
More Powerful Performance with Processor (AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605), RAM Storage ( 2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD) and OS (Windows 10 Pro)
More Space for Working Together
LG monitors offer a Wide Viewing Angle with IPS panels.
Create a Productive Workstation
Triple-monitor setup with three monitors.
*Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution.
*Support UHD 4K resolution via USB Type-C™ port.
Better Workplace Ergonomics
product detail view of Height and tilt adjustment stand.
All Spec
-
Processor
-
AMD Ryzen5(V1605), 4core 8thread (TDP 15W)
-
Graphics
-
AMD Radeon Vega 8 (Integrated Graphics)
-
Operation System
-
Windows 10 Professional
-
System Memory
-
4GB DDR4 x 2
-
Storage
-
128GB (M.2, SATA 6Gbps or more)
-
Display Support
-
4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (via Type C)
-
Expansion Slot
-
1x M.2 2242/2260/2280/22110 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD), * Support for both SATA III and PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
Size (Inch)
-
37.5
-
Size (cm)
-
86.72cm
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD Module
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Backlight Array
-
H1B
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.229 x 0.229 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Bit
-
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Curved
-
Yes
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Webcam
-
2D webcam (Max 720p / 1280x720) and Microphone on upper front bezel
-
SD Card Slot
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes (2PBP)
-
Picture Mode
-
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI Version
-
2.0
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
-
PC: 56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
Yes
-
USB
-
4 x USB3.1 gen1 Type-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (with DP out), 1 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (In)
-
USB-C
-
Yes(out 2ea, in 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
-
1.4
-
USB-C (V Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
Yes (out 2ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x1600@75Hz
-
[Location]
-
Horizontal
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
10W
-
Speaker_Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Rich Bass
-
Yes
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
210 Watt
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
19.5V, 8.0A
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
77W
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
22Wh
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
65Wh
-
TEC (kWh)
-
270
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Assembly Step
-
Three-Step
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Stand Body)
-
Matt Black
-
Color (Stand Base)
-
Matt Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-
-5º ~ 15º
-
Height Range
-
100mm
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
TBD
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
TBD
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
(W)897.3 × (D)100.3 × (H)424
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
TBD
-
Weight in Shipping
-
TBD
-
Weight with Stand
-
TBD
-
Weight without Stand
-
TBD
-
CB
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
EPEAT (Germany)
-
BRONZE
-
EPEAT (USA)
-
BRONZE
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
-
Yes
-
ISO9241-307
-
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
Yes
-
PVC-Free
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
Yes
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
-
Black
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
-
Black / 1.5m
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
Black / 1.8m
-
USB Type C
-
Yes
-
USB Type C (Color/Length)
-
Black / 1.5m
-
LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : Ehternet 10/100/1000 (Support Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-9260, 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth 5, Internal Dual antenna
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
Key Location
-
Front Center Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 (Joystick)
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
-
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
-
White blingking
-
LED Color(Standby)
-
OFF
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Tranditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Vertical
-
Humidity Range
-
Less than 80%
-
Temperature Range
-
0~35℃
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.