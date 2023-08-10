About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Monitor
Product Information Sheet

34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Monitor

Product Information Sheet
34WL850

34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Monitor

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

34"/86.72cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

350cd/m² (Typ.), 300cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

Thunderbolt

Yes (1ea), USB-C compatible, Delta Transmission, 60W Power Delivery

USB Up-stream

Yes (USB3.0 1ea)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea, ver. 3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output

7W x 2

Others

MaxxAudio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

60W

Normal On (Max)

156W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Smart Energy saving

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

825.6 x 230 x 570.7 (Up) 825.6 x 230 x 460.7 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

825.6 x 51.2 x 369.8

Box

940 x 218 x 516

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.6

Set (without Stand)

5.9

Box

11.5

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WL850-W)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WL850-WA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WL850-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WL850-WA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WL850-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WL850-WA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WL850-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WL850-WA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WL850-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.