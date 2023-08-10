About Cookies on This Site

38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

Having online Conference face to face with built-in HD Webcam.
Built-in Webcam & Speakers

Maximized Usability

Truly All-in-One 38CL950P features a built-in HD webcam and integrated speakers to host various meetings and video conferences.
Work in Silent and Cost-efficient with Fanless Design .
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 38CL950P's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Why Desktop Virtualization

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

LG display products that can provide better performance and working environment than conventional PC devices.

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

The advanced Quad-core Processor with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605 and a powerful system memory option (2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD) help you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

More Powerful Performance with Processor (AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605), RAM Storage ( 2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD) and OS (Windows 10 Pro)

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ IPS Display

More Space for Working Together

The 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ resolution (3840 x 1600) has almost three times the pixel space of 16:9 Full HD display. IPS panel delivers uniform and clear picture quality from wide viewing angle. You can use it to view multiple windows at once and share screen with colleagues easily.

LG monitors offer a Wide Viewing Angle with IPS panels.

Up to 2 Display Support

Create a Productive Workstation

LG 38CL950P supports up to UHD 4K resolution dual displays. With the high flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

Triple-monitor setup with three monitors.

*38CL950P display supports up to UltraWide™ QHD+ resolution (3840 x 1600).
*Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution.
*Support UHD 4K resolution via USB Type-C™ port.
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

Height and tilt adjustment stand allows you to create an optimized work environment.

product detail view of Height and tilt adjustment stand.

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

AMD Ryzen5(V1605), 4core 8thread (TDP 15W)

Graphics

AMD Radeon Vega 8 (Integrated Graphics)

Operation System

Windows 10 Professional

System Memory

4GB DDR4 x 2

Storage

128GB (M.2, SATA 6Gbps or more)

Display Support

4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (via Type C)

Expansion Slot

1x M.2 2242/2260/2280/22110 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD), * Support for both SATA III and PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

37.5

Size (cm)

86.72cm

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Panel Multi

LGD Module

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Backlight Array

H1B

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Pixel Pitch

0.229 x 0.229 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Min.)

350 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

Curved

Yes

Curvature

2300R

FEATURE

Webcam

2D webcam (Max 720p / 1280x720) and Microphone on upper front bezel

SD Card Slot

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI Version

2.0

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

PC: 56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)

MIC & Headphone out combo

Yes

USB

4 x USB3.1 gen1 Type-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (with DP out), 1 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (In)

USB-C

Yes(out 2ea, in 1ea)

USB-C (DP Version)

1.4

USB-C (V Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz

USB-C (HDCP Version)

2.2

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

Yes

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes (out 2ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840x1600@75Hz

[Location]

Horizontal

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Speaker_Output (unit)

10W

Speaker_Direction

Down Firing

Rich Bass

Yes

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

210 Watt

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Max.)

19.5V, 8.0A

Power Consumption (Typ.)

77W

Long Idle (Display Off)

22Wh

Short Idle (Display On)

65Wh

TEC (kWh)

270

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Assembly Step

Three-Step

Base Detachable

Yes

Color (Front Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Middle Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Back Cover)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Body)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Base)

Matt Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Tilt

-5º ~ 15º

Height Range

100mm

OneClick Stand

Yes

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

TBD

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

TBD

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

(W)897.3 × (D)100.3 × (H)424

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

TBD

Weight in Shipping

TBD

Weight with Stand

TBD

Weight without Stand

TBD

STANDARD

CB

Yes

CE

Yes

EPEAT (Germany)

BRONZE

EPEAT (USA)

BRONZE

Erp

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

ISO13406-2

Yes

ISO9241-307

Yes

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

VESA wall mount standard

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Color)

Black

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Color/Length)

Black / 1.5m

HDMI

Yes

HDMI (Color/Length)

Black / 1.8m

USB Type C

Yes

USB Type C (Color/Length)

Black / 1.5m

NETWORK

LAN

1 x RJ45 : Ehternet 10/100/1000 (Support Wake on LAN)

Wi-Fi

Intel Dual Band Wireless-9260, 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth 5, Internal Dual antenna

Bluetooth

BT5.0

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Front Center Bottom

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 (Joystick)

Key Type

Joystick

LED Color(On mode)

White

LED Color(Power save mode)

White blingking

LED Color(Standby)

OFF

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

17

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Vertical

ETC

Humidity Range

Less than 80%

Temperature Range

0~35℃

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(38CL950P-1C)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.