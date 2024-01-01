We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Monitor
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious
productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) colour gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time
Speed up your game
A fast 1ms (GtG) IPS response time and 144Hz refresh rate make image frames appear smoothly, It helps gamers to quickly see the next frame and respond rapidly to opponents while aiming at targets easily.
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Game seamlessly with NVIDIA-tested and verified G-SYNC® Compatible, with less tears for even more victories.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Enjoy uninterrupted gameplay with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering.
USB Type-C™, RJ45
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
Supported ports
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
PBP
-
YES
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Switch App(KVM)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
POWER
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 539 x 235mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
8.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
14.3
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable Holder
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
