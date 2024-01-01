We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)
Usability & Portability
Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage
1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.
2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability
Alt text
*The images that appear in the video used the 17HQ901G model.
2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.
3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.
Uninterrupted Operating Time
Alt text
1)Typical 8.0 hours, Typical 320 shots under conditions of cycle time 90 sec. Measured by irradiating image at a 90-second cycle (consisting of stand by mode, X-ray exposure, and image acquisition), obtaining approximately 320 shots. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
1)The oldest image (first in) is removed first (first out) from the internal memory storage once the storage space fills up with 200 images.
All Spec
BATTERY
-
Operation Time
320 shots / 8.0 hrs (Typ.)
(Condition : Cycle Time 90 sec)
ACCESSORIES
-
Cable
Power Cord, Main Cable 7 m (LAN Cable, Sync Cable Option)
-
Other
Battery Charger
2 x Battery Packs
Control Box
-
