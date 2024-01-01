We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT
High Transmission Speed for Full Images
Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector
Upgraded Convenience
Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection, or 2.5 seconds with a wireless connection to get a raw image
Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times
Get Clear Images
Durable Design
Efficient Portability
BATTERY
Operation Time
300 shots / 7.5 hrs (Typ.) (Condition : Cycle Time 90 sec)
ACCESSORIES
Cable
Power Cord, Main Cable 7 m (LAN Cable, Sync Cable Option)
Other
Battery Charger
2 x Battery Packs
Control Box
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
