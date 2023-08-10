We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
Accuracy
21.3-inch 3MP IPS Display
Easy Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
Focus View
5 Hot Keys & Lighting
Comfort
Daisy Chain
Ergonomic Design
Accurate Imaging
Streamlined and Efficient Workflow
Ideal Diagnostic Workspace
Intuitive Control
5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.
Ergonomic and Comfortable Workspace
Reducing Clutter on Your Desk and Simplifying Cable Management
productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.
Easy and Comfortable Workspace
Ergonomic design with features of pivot, height, and tilt adjustment.
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
3:4
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
1100cd/m²
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1800:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch(H x V)
-
0.2115 x 0.2115 mm
-
Resolution
-
1536x2048
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size (Diagonal, Inch)
-
21.3
-
Size (H x V)
-
324.86 x 433.15mm
(12.79 x 17.05")
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
-
Hot Key
-
Yes(5keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
-
Yes
-
Front Sensor
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes(PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Multi-resolution Mode
-
Yes(3MP/2MP)
-
Pathology Mode
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes(Text Mode)
-
Focus View
-
Yes
-
Light Box Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes(Down/ Wall)
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Qubyx
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
DVI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
-
Yes(3MP/60Hz)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V, 6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
120W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Height Range
-
110mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Pivot
-
Yes(±90°)
-
Tilt
-
Yes (-5°~20˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
636x551x163
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
343.1x640x234.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
343.1x484x72.4
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
396/864/936
-
Weight in Shipping
-
9.5Kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.0kg
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
Yes
-
time/years
-
5 years (subject to terms and conditions)
-
