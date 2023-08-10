About Cookies on This Site

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

21HQ513D-B

21HQ513D-B

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

front view
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
21.3-inch 3MP IPS Display

See Clearly Image Quality for Diagnostic Review

Accuracy

21.3-inch 3MP IPS Display
Easy Calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

Focus View
5 Hot Keys & Lighting

Comfort

Daisy Chain
Ergonomic Design

Accurate Imaging

Easy Calibration with Front Sensor

Manage Effortless Quality Control

The Integrated Front Sensor allows easy calibration ​without the need for additional measuring equipment. It improves the quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.
multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 3mp and of 2mp.
Multi-resolution Mode

Compatible with Various Device

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with differing resolutions. Thanks to 21HQ513D’s Multi-resolution Mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope.
Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 21HQ513D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.

Streamlined and Efficient Workflow

presence sensor detecting the motion of the user and having the screen turned off automatically when no motion.

Presence Sensor

Hassle-free Savings & Stronger Security

Thanks to the Presence Sensor of 21HQ513D which automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected, you can save energy and be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data.

focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging.
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Region of Interest

LG 21HQ513D includes the Focus View Mode which allows you to review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the region of interest of the image for a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.
Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Ideal Diagnostic Workspace

Down and Wall Lighting Modes reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.
5 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 21HQ513D's 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. The 5 Hot Keys are much faster and easier to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.

5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.

Ergonomic and Comfortable Workspace

auto luminance sensor offering automatic adjustment of screen brightness at the optimal level under ambient lighting conditions.
Auto Luminance Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain

LG 21HQ513D features an Auto Luminance Sensor which automatically adjusts screen brightness according to the ambient lighting conditions. As a result, eye strain is reduced by ensuring screen brightness is always set to the optimal level.
Daisy Chain

Reducing Clutter on Your Desk and Simplifying Cable Management

The 21HQ513D with 2 USB 3.0 Upstream Port and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain Setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.

productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable Workspace

The 21HQ513D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of healthcare professionals' image review. So, It helps review medical images more comfortable reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.
icon

Pivot

Two-way

icon

Height

0~110mm

icon

Tilt

-5~20°

Ergonomic design with features of pivot, height, and tilt adjustment.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

3:4

Brightness (Typ.)

1100cd/m²

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1800:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch(H x V)

0.2115 x 0.2115 mm

Resolution

1536x2048

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size (Diagonal, Inch)

21.3

Size (H x V)

324.86 x 433.15mm
(12.79 x 17.05")

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Hot Key

Yes(5keys)

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Auto Luminance Sensor

Yes

Presence Sensor

Yes

Front Sensor

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes(PerfectLum)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Color Temperature

6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker safe

Yes

Multi-resolution Mode

Yes(3MP/2MP)

Pathology Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes(Text Mode)

Focus View

Yes

Light Box Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Lighting

Yes(Down/ Wall)

Super Resolution+

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

Qubyx

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)

DVI

Yes (1ea)

Daisy Chain

Yes(3MP/60Hz)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Height Range

110mm

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

Pivot

Yes(±90°)

Tilt

Yes (-5°~20˚)

Wall Mount Size

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

636x551x163

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

343.1x640x234.6

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

343.1x484x72.4

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

396/864/936

Weight in Shipping

9.5Kg

Weight with Stand

7.0kg

Weight without Stand

5.0kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.