LG 31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Accuracy
31-inch 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
Focus View
PBP & Dual Controller
Convenience
6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design
Accurate Imaging
Streamlined and Efficient Workflow
More Ergonomic and Comfortable to Review
Optimal Reading Condition
down lighting, and wall lighting offering users to view imaging results on the screen comfortably in the darkroom
Intuitive Control
6 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, select resolution, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode
Easy and Comfort
one-click stand with ultra-lightweight body making installation easy, and the stand offering adjustment of tilt, height, and swivel
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
3:2
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
1080cd/m² (Uniformity On)
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB over 97%(Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
4200x2800
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)
-
Size (Inch)
-
31
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
-
Hot Key
-
Yes(6keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
-
Yes
-
Front Sensor
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes(PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes (2PBP)
-
Multi-resolution Mode
-
Yes(12MP/6MP)
-
Pathology Mode
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes(Text Mode)
-
Focus View
-
Yes
-
Light Box Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes(Down/ Wall)
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Qubyx
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes(3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
24V , 7.5A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
180W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Down Height
-
90.9mm
-
Height Range
-
110mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Swivel
-
Yes(±15°)
-
Tilt
-
Yes(-5°~15˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100x100mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
978x628x277mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
704.7x662.6x280mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
704.7x499.5x83.2mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
126/294/336
-
Weight in Shipping
-
21.5kg(TBD)
-
Weight with Stand
-
14.0kg(30.9lb)
-
Weight without Stand
-
10.7kg(23.6lb)
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
Yes
-
time/years
-
5 years (subject to terms and conditions)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
