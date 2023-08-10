About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

32HL512D-B

31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

31.5" 8MP Diagnostic Monitor3
LG Medical Display

31.5" 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Optimized Image Quality for Diagnostic Review

Accurate Image from Any Angle1
31.5" 8MP IPS Display

Accurate Image from Any Angle

The 31.5-inch 8MP IPS display facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images. The 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
Compatible with Every Device1
Multi Resolution Mode

Compatible with Every Device

The connection to the various types of devices is essential for the diagnostic monitor. Thanks to 32HL512D’s multi resolution mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
Realistic Color Reproduction1
Clinical Pathology Mode

Realistic Color Reproduction

As LG 32HL512D monitor adopts the clinical pathology mode with improved color reproduction, can deliver images from the microscope vividly without color distortion.
Sustained Picture Quality1
Auto Luminance Calibration

Sustained Picture Quality

Built-in Auto Luminance Calibration helps to increase productivity and efficiency. It converts automatically the medical images to more suitable images to make a exact diagnosis.

To Increase Efficiency & Convenience

Multiple Signals on One Screen1
PBP & Dual Controller

Multiple Signals on One Screen

PBP (Picture By Picture) with Dual controller, control multi devices connected to one screen with one keyboard or mouse, helps to increase convenience in review. You can review multiple information in parallel on one screen.
Designed for Comfort & Immersion1
Ergonomics Design

Designed for Comfort & Immersion

Its ergonomic stand, two-way pivot adjustment and narrow bezel can realize an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Min.)

360cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

450cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

250 Clinical mode setting)/350 (Dignostic mode setting) cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98%(CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1300:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

IPS

Peak Brightness (Min.)

360cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

450cd/m²

Pixel Pitch (H x V)

0.18159mm x 0.18159mm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time (GTG)

14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

31.5

Size (cm)

80.0051

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Factory Calibration

Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

HW Calibration

Yes (PerfectLum)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Colour Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker safe

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

OSD Language

17 Language

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Multi-resolution Mode

Yes (8MP/6MP/4MP)

Pathology Mode

Yes

Picture Mode

(SDR) Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM (Clinical), DICOM (Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Uniformity

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

Qubyx

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes (2ea)

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DP (H-Frequency)

30~135kHz

DP (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 @60Hz

HDMI (H Frequency)

30~135kHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56~61Hz

HDMI Version

2.0

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

[Location]

Rear

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V, 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Base Detchable

Yes

Borderless Design

4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Colour (Back Cover)

Black

Colour (Front Cabinet)

Black

Colour (Middle Cabinet)

Black

Colour (Stand Base)

Black

Colour (Stand Body)

Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Down Height

85.3mm

Height Range

110mm

OneClick Stand

Yes

Pivot

Yes (±90°)

Tilt

Yes (-5°~20˚)

Wall Mount Size

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

838 x 553 x 240 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

718.2 x 590.0 x 231.2 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

718.2 x 414.3 x 45.1 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

144EA/336EA/560EA

Weight in Shipping

11.4kg (25.1lb)

Weight with Stand

7.0kg (15.4lb)

Weight without Stand

5.6kg (12.4lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

510 (k) (Class II)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Colour)

Black

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Display Port (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

HDMI

Yes

HDMI (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

WARRANTY

time/years

5 years (subject to terms and conditions)﻿

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.