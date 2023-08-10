We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor
Optimized Image Quality for Diagnostic Review
To Increase Efficiency & Convenience
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
360cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
450cd/m²
-
Brightness (Stabilization)
-
250 Clinical mode setting)/350 (Dignostic mode setting) cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
-
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98%(CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1300:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
-
360cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
450cd/m²
-
Pixel Pitch (H x V)
-
0.18159mm x 0.18159mm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)
-
Size (Inch)
-
31.5
-
Size (cm)
-
80.0051
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
-
Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes (PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
17 Language
-
PBP
-
Yes (2PBP)
-
Multi-resolution Mode
-
Yes (8MP/6MP/4MP)
-
Pathology Mode
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
(SDR) Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM (Clinical), DICOM (Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Uniformity
-
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
Qubyx
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DP (H-Frequency)
-
30~135kHz
-
DP (V Frequency)
-
56~61Hz
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 @60Hz
-
HDMI (H Frequency)
-
30~135kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
-
56~61Hz
-
HDMI Version
-
2.0
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
[Location]
-
Rear
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Borderless Design
-
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Back Cover)
-
Black
-
Colour (Front Cabinet)
-
Black
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
-
Black
-
Colour (Stand Base)
-
Black
-
Colour (Stand Body)
-
Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Down Height
-
85.3mm
-
Height Range
-
110mm
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Pivot
-
Yes (±90°)
-
Tilt
-
Yes (-5°~20˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
838 x 553 x 240 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
718.2 x 590.0 x 231.2 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
718.2 x 414.3 x 45.1 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
144EA/336EA/560EA
-
Weight in Shipping
-
11.4kg (25.1lb)
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.0kg (15.4lb)
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.6kg (12.4lb)
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
-
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
-
Yes
-
FDA
-
510 (k) (Class II)
-
ISO13485
-
Yes
-
GMP
-
Yes
-
KGMP
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
REACH
-
Yes
-
WEEE
-
Yes
-
MFDS
-
Yes
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Adapter (Colour)
-
Black
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Display Port (Colour/Length)
-
Black/1.8m
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
-
Black/1.8m
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
-
Black/1.8m
-
time/years
-
5 years (subject to terms and conditions)
-
