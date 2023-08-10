We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor
Optimized Image Quality for Diagnostic Review
To Increase Efficiency & Convenience
All Spec
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Black
-
Inch (Aspect Ratio)
-
31.5-inch (16:9)
-
Active Screen Size
-
698.9 x 393.8 (mm)
-
Resolution
-
8MP (3840 x 2160)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB (CIE 1931) 100 %
-
Viewing Angles (CR≥10)
-
178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
1000cd/m²
-
Brightness (Stabilization)
-
500cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
-
10bit (8bit+A-FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2000:1
-
Response Time (GTG*)
-
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes (SW Application: LG PerfectLum)
-
Display Mode
-
Multi-resolution Mode (8/6/4MP), Focus View Mode, Light Box Mode, Pathology Mode
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Input Terminals
-
DisplayPort x2
-
USB
-
USB 3.0 2 Upstream, 2 Downstream
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
120W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
PBP / Dual Controller
-
Yes (2 PBP) / Yes
-
Reader Mode / Flicker Safe
-
Yes / Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Hot Key
-
Yes (6 keys)
-
Presence Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
Yes
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
13.0kg (28.6lb)
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
9.7kg (21.3lb)
-
Adjustable Stand
-
Swivel: ±15° / Tilt.: -5°~15° / Height Range: 110mm
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100 x 100 (mm)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
