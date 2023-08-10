About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24MD4KL

23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor

Trusted Reviews AWARDS 2019 - BEST Monitor for Macs

With the old Thunderbolt Displays now a thing of the past, we see what the LG UltraFine 4K Display has to offer Apple users
The Perfect Companion for Mac
LG UltraFine™ Display

The Perfect Companion for Mac

The LG UltraFine™ 4K monitor is the perfect partner for Mac Device users who have spent much time finding monitors compatible with their Mac.
Optimised Colour Performance for Mac
23.7" IPS 4K Display

Optimised Colour Performance for Mac

LG 24MD4KL offers stunning UHD display, over 8 million pixels, quality versatilely. While you are viewing or editing images and watching videos with your Mac, this high-performance monitor delivers immaculate 4K resolution.
Richer Colour, Better Brightness
DCI-P3 & 500nits

Richer Colour, Better Brightness

Supporting DCI-P3 & 500nits of brightness, LG UltraFine™ 4K Display can express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wider colour gamut and range of colours.
Powerful and Versatile Port
Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile Port

LG UltraFine™ 4K Display with Thunderbolt™ 3 supports 4K Daisy Chain setup to configure a versatile Mac workstation as well as charging Mac up to 85W simultaneously without a separate power cable.
The Most Productive Workstation
4K Daisy Chain

The Most Productive Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 4K display with Thunderbolt™ 3 supports 4K Daisy Chain setup so that you can light up two LG UltraFine™ 4K Displays featuring UHD 4K resolution as you connect your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air to the monitors.

*It can be connected via the Thunderbolt™ 3 cable included with the package.

Compatible with All Mac Devices
Mac Compatibility

Compatible with All Mac Devices

Thunderbolt™ 3 ports on 24MD4KL are fully compatible with all Mac devices* that support Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB Type-C™. And USB Type-C™ ports offer additional connectivity and power for compatible devices and accessories.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C ™ cable included in package

Seamless Display Control
Display Control

Seamless Display Control

Detailed display control of setting, such as the brightness and volume, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons on the monitor.
A Flexible Workstation
Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 4K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilising a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

Built-in Power

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

85W

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MD4KL-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MD4KL-BJ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.