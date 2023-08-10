We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor
*It can be connected via the Thunderbolt™ 3 cable included with the package.
*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C ™ cable included in package
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
All Spec
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2019
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
85W
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(via Thunderbolt)
