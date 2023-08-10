About Cookies on This Site

27MD5KL

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

The Perfect Companion for Mac1
LG UltraFine™ Display

The Perfect Companion for Mac

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display provides a complete solution for Mac users.
Your Dream Clear Display1
218 PPI 5K Display

Your Dream Clear Display

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display, is over 50% bigger than a 4K display in terms of raw pixel count, with 218 PPI can express exceedingly detailed picture and sharp text. So you can experience more clarity and accuracy on a large 5K screen.
Wide Colours, High Brightness1
P3 & 500nits

Wide Colours, High Brightness

Supporting P3 & 500nits of brightness, LG UltraFine™ 5K Display can express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wide colour gamut and range of colours.
All Mac Optimal Universal Port1
Thunderbolt™ 3

All Mac Optimal Universal Port

27MD5KL with Thunderbolt™ 3 can transmit 5K video, audio and data simultaneously as well as charging a device up to 94W with just single connection. This powerful port is fully compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3-enabled Mac, USB Type-C™-enabled Mac or iPad Pro.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.

Seamless macOS Integration1
Display Control

Seamless macOS Integration

Detailed display control of setting, such as brightness and volume, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons on the monitor.
Clear Visuals and Live Sound1
Built-in Camera & Speaker

Clear Visuals and Live Sound

Built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone deliver a rich media experience. LG UltraFine™ 5K Display is best choice for entertainment and communication, such as watching movies, FaceTime calls and online chat.
A Flexible Workstation1
Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilising a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

FEATURES

Camera

YES

Mic

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

DISPLAY

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1100:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

94W

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MD5KL-BJ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.