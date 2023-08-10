We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Full HD 3-Side Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
21.5
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2480 x 0.2480
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
54.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
21.5
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
16.4W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
13.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
18.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
2.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
561 x 363 x 139
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
488.7 x 293.0 x 66.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
488.7 x 386.7 x 182.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
3.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
2.7
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
-
Depend on Country
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2018
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.