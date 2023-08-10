About Cookies on This Site

24MK400H-B

24" Full HD Monitor

Experience Stunning Full HD
Full HD Picture Quality

Experience Stunning Full HD

With clarify of 1080p Full HD, everything looks more detailed than standard HD and a lot more inviting.
Global_24MK400H_2018_Feature_02_RadeonFreeSync_D
Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
React Faster to The Action<br>1
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

You can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Convenient and Flexible
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Depend on Country

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

Depend on Country

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Daisy Chain

NO

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

DisplayPort

NO

DP Version

N/A

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

YES(1ea)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

688 x 390 x 124

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

555.0 x 330.9 x 38.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

555.0 x 420.5 x 181.9

Weight in Shipping [kg]

4.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

2.8

DISPLAY

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2715 x 0.2715

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

TN

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

59.8

Size [Inch]

23.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

PIP

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

30.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

26.0W

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK400H-BY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK400H-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MK400H-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.