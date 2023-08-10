We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD Monitor
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.5
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
HDMI
-
Depend on Country
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
Depend on Country
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
688 x 390 x 124
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
555.0 x 330.9 x 38.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
555.0 x 420.5 x 181.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
4.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
2.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
2.8
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2715 x 0.2715
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
59.8
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
30.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
26.0W
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2018
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
