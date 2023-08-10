About Cookies on This Site

24MK430H

24" FHD IPS Display

High Definition with Accurate Colour
Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with Accurate Colour

1080p Full HD resolution with IPS delivers brilliant images that pop with vibrant detail from any viewing angle.
Clearer, Smoother Image
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

AMD FreeSync™ Technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 75Hz virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to bring you seamless, fluid movement during high-res, fast-paced games.
React Faster to The Action
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.
Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronizes and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Convenient and Flexible
Wall Mount

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Print

Key Spec

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

30.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

26.0W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK430H-BY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK430H-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MK430H-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.