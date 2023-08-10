We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" FHD IPS Display
Easier User Interface
*You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2018
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
30.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
26.0W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
