27” LG Monitor, FHD IPS Display, Built-in Webcam, Mic & Speakers, 100Hz, USB Type-C™, Black
27” LG Monitor, FHD IPS Display, Built-in Webcam, Mic & Speakers, 100Hz, USB Type-C™, Black
27” Full HD IPS display
Accurate colour at wide angles
LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Productivity
27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS
100Hz refresh rate
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Usability
LG Switch app
Built-in FHD Webcam, mic, and speakers
Built-in power
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
Versatile business monitors for various workspace
This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilisation and organisation, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 27BA850 offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
*USB-C and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 27BA850 supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors. Also, our ergonomic stand facilitates communication with customers or colleagues by allowing for a downward height adjustment.
Visual comfort
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Advanced management for monitors
LG business monitors offer CLI (Command Line Interface), a software for efficient device management. IT managers can update firmware and adjust settings like video mode, brightness, and response time in batches via the server program.
*The CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.
Better life for All
27BA850 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.6cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
910:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Mic
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920X1080 @100Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
YES(FHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
1x USB3.2 Gen1
-
USB Downstream Port
4x USB3.2 Gen1
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Output
20.5V/6.5A
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7x538x250(Up Height)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7x364.1x50.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
721*189*547
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.8kg
ACCESSORY
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Screw, Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
