27BL650C

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle1
16:9 Full HD IPS Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle

LG Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
View Actual Colour

Colour Calibrated

View Actual Colour

It is colour calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen, so it preserves the original intend colour. View Actual Colour.

Reduces Visual Fatigue1
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort1
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
High-Performance Connection1
USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transfer screen display and other data while charge a laptop or tablet PC with power up to 45W.

*27BL650C is compatible with existing devices supporting DisplayPort and HDMI.

Seamless Viewing Experience1
3-side Borderless Design

Seamless Viewing Experience

3-side virtually borderless design with a dual display and bi-directional pivot makes ideal workstation for better productivity and efficiency while reviewing documents or researching data.
Better Workplace Ergonomics1
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments allow you to create an optimised work environment.
Print

Key Spec

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

All Spec

FEATURES

Crosshair

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

CONNECTIVITY

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

45W

DP Version

1.2

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

30W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

DISPLAY

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2019

SOUND

Speaker

1.2W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27BL650C-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27BL650C-BA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BL650C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BL650C-BA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BL650C-BY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27BL650C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27BL650C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27BL650C-BA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BL650C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BL650C-BA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BL650C-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27BL650C-B)
