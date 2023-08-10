We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Monitor
*27BL650C is compatible with existing devices supporting DisplayPort and HDMI.
Key Spec
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
Crosshair
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
45W
DP Version
1.2
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
30W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
N/A
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Product name
PC Monitor
Year
2019
Speaker
1.2W x 2
Display Port
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
