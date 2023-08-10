We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD Monitor
*You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
18.6W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
28.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
25.2W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
D-Sub
-
Depend on Country
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
Depend on Country
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3113 x 0.3113
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
709 x 459 x 159
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
625.6 x 375.2 x 44.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
625.6 x 468.7 x 204.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
6.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
4.6
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2018
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
