About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27" Full HD Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
27MK400H

27" Full HD Monitor

Experience Stunning Full HD
Full HD Picture Quality

Experience Stunning Full HD

With clarify of 1080p Full HD, everything looks more detailed than standard HD and a lot more inviting.
Clearer, Smoother Image1
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

AMD FreeSync™ Technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 75Hz virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to bring you seamless, fluid movement during high-res, fast-paced games.
React Faster to The Action
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronises your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimising input lag.
Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronises and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.
Easier User Interface3
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.

*You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.

*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Convenient and Flexible
Wall Mount

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

2ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

18.6W

Power Consumption (Max.)

28.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25.2W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

Depend on Country

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

Depend on Country

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

NO

DP Version

N/A

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Upstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

TN

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3113 x 0.3113

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

2ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.6

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

FEATURES

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Mic

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

SOUND

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

709 x 459 x 159

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 375.2 x 44.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 468.7 x 204.1

Weight in Shipping [kg]

6.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

4.6

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MK400H-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MK400H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MK400H-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27MK400H-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.