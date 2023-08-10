About Cookies on This Site

27QN880

27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

LG QHD Monitor Ergo
LG QHD Monitor Ergo: Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.
Stunning Image Quality, 2560x1440 QHD IPS, sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10, Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp, Full Movement of Display, USB Type-C™, Easy Installation
27" QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 27” QHD IPS monitor reproduces detailed images with sRGB 99% (Typ.). And its HDR 10 delivers a more dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customised workstation.
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo

Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable & Powerful Connection

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp & Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount4

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

NO

HDMI

YES

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.466

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

FEATURES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

717 x 477 x 247

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5 x 604.0 x 404.5

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.75

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.65

SOUND

DTS HP:X

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2020

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Dismantling information(27QN880-B)
EU Energy label 2019(27QN880-B)
EU Energy label 2019(27QN880-BY)
UK DoC(27QN880-BY)
UK Energy label 2019(27QN880-B)
Product information sheet (27QN880-B)
Product information sheet (27QN880-BY)
WEB INFO(27QN880-B)
