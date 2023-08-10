We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 at 75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.466
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
717 x 477 x 247
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 604.0 x 404.5
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.75
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.65
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2020
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.