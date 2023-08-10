We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
True Colour at Any Angle
True Colour at Any Angle by Full HD IPS Display
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Year
-
2020
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
27W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
25W
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3637 x 0.3637
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
813 x 516 x 150
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.6
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
