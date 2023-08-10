About Cookies on This Site

24UD58-B

24" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Realistic Gaming Experience

Realistic Gaming Experience

LG's Ultra HD 4K monitor based on IPS offers accurate picture quality without any distortion giving users a more realistic and immersive gaming experience.
Clear, Live Gaming Scenes with FreeSync

Clear, Live Gaming Scenes with FreeSync

FreeSync offers high-end gaming to users without the screen tearing and stuttering that occurs due to the difference between the graphics cards frame rate and the monitors refresh rate.
High-End Gaming Features

High-End Gaming Features

Black Stabilizer identifies the darkest areas and makes them brighter so that users can find enemies hiding in the shadows, with the assistance of Dynamic Action Sync which allows users to attack enemies faster with less lag time.
Optimized Game Settings

Optimized Game Settings

The "Game Mode" including Custom (Game), FPS and RTS modes, enable users to customize their gaming experience by optimizing the settings of the game they choose.
PDP_27-24UD58_05_M03A_D_new_D

Edit Perfect Visual

LG's Ultra HD IPS monitors offer users both a larger workspace and accurate and detailed expression, providing an enhanced visual experience.
Convenient, Easy On Screen Control

Convenient, Easy On Screen Control

Users can easily customize monitor settings, with just a few clicks of a mouse.
Split Your Workspace4

Split Your Workspace

Screen Split divides the display for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. With PIP Mode you can work while watching a video in a window floating on the screen. With up to 14 options available offering an efficient and professional working environment.
Refined Aesthetic Design

Refined Aesthetic Design

The coexistence of smoothness and solidness in the curved structure. The beauty of ArcLine is the icing on the cake.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1369 x 0.1369

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (Typ.)

250nits

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

DisplayPort

Yes (x1, ver 1.2)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

POWER

Type

Built-in Power (40W)

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

35W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

Display Port (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

Display Port (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

40~60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (DP)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Video (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Country

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (2.2)

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

COLOUR

Front

High glossy(Front face) + texture(side face)

B/Cover

Matt Black

Stand

Glossy Black

Base

Glossy Black

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-2~20)

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

553.7 x 202.2 x 420.5

Set (without Stand)

553.7 x 60.8 x 333

Box

627 x 405 x 139

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4

Set (without Stand)

3.4

Box

5.4

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

STUFFING

Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

 720/1520/1710 (EU)

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

 600/1320/1496 (EU)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

3 step separation

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Handle Hole

STANDARD

TCO7.0

Yes

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

KC

Yes

VCCI

Yes

Erp

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

stand body, base

Yes

Screw cover with user screw

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Guides on Using Product Functions

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes (On Screen Control, Dual Controller)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24UD58-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24UD58-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24UD58-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.