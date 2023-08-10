We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.
*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
42.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Size [Inch]
-
42.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(4ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
95W
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
200 x 200
