29" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

29WN600

29" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

By providing 2560x1080 UltraWide™ Full HD screen, IPS, sRGB 99% and HDR 10, you can See More Create Better.

See More, Create Better

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.
UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.
Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

SDR versus HDR10.
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realise content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

With Reader Mode, you can read content in screen like Textbook and News Paper while enjoying clean screen with Flicker Safe.
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Ergonomic Design with Virtually Borderless Design and Tilt.
Ergonomic Design

Stylish and Comfortable

The 3-side virtually borderless design and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

29

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

822 x 159 x 413

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

688.5 x 406.6 x 209.4

Weight in Shipping [kg]

6.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

4.7

FEATURES

Color Weakness

YES

VRR

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

ACCESSORY

DVI-D

NO

Display Port

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

DISPLAY

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2626 x 0.2628

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

73

Size [Inch]

29

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

28W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25.5W

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

7W x 2

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(29WN600-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(29WN600-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(29WN600-WO)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(29WN600-WY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(29WN600-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(29WN600-WO)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (29WN600-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (29WN600-WO)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (29WN600-WY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29WN600-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.