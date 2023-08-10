We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor
Clearer and Brighter HDR
SDR VS. HDR
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7(Up) 816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7(Down)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
940 x 219 x 516
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.7
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Year
-
2020
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
42W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
33W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
