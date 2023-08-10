About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor
34WN650

34WN650

34" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

Screen_Space___2560x1080_/_UltraWide™_Full_HD_Color___IPS_/_sRGB_99__HDR___VESA_CERTIFIED_/ DisplayHDR™ 400

See More, Create Better

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.
UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.
Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images*.

SDR VS. HDR

*This image shown may vary from actual image.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

With Reader Mode, you can read content in screen like Textbook and News Paper while enjoying clean screen with Flicker Safe.
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Ergonomic_Design___Virtually_Borderless_Design_/_One_Click_Stand_/_Tilt_/ Height
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

D-Sub

NO

USB-C

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

USB A to B

NO

DISPLAY

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Panel Type

IPS

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Curvature

NO

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.6

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

FEATURES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

OverClocking

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VRR

NO

SOUND

Rich Bass

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7(Up) 816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7(Down)

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 219 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

6

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.7

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

INFO

Year

2020

Product name

UltraWide

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

42W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

33W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WN650-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WN650-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WN650-WY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WN650-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WN650-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WN650-WY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WN650-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.