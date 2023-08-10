About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
34WN750

34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

See More Create Better

See More, Create Better

UltraWide™ QHD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD resolution (3440x1440) offers more screen space compared to QHD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide QHD compared to 16:9 QHD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide QHD compared to 16:9 QHD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide QHD, while 16:9 QHD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Detailed Contrast1
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realise content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Clearer, Smoother Image with AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Print

Key Spec

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

FEATURES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WN750-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WN750-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WN750-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WN750-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WN750-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WN750-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WN750-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.