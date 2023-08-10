We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35" UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Reader Mode
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Conventional image compared to image with 100Hz
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design, One Click Stand, Tilt, and Height
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2500:1
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
