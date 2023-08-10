We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35" UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor
LOGO : LG UltraWide™ Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Support for USB Type-C™ is compatible with Mac devices with one cable connecting.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Reader Mode
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Conventional image compared to image with 100Hz
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design, One Click Stand, Tilt, and Height
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2500:1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1500:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
