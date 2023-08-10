About Cookies on This Site

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor

38WN75C

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor

front view

LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor

See More Create Better

See More, Create Better

SDR versus HDR10
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realise content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.
21:9 QHD+ display (3840x1600) provides 3 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).
UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) resolution has three times the pixel space of 16:9 Full HD, allowing more information to be processed at a glance, helping you to be more productive.
OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

FEATURES

PIP

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

Auto Brightness

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

SOUND

Rich Bass

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Speaker

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(Up) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(Down)

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 545 x 212

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.5

DISPLAY

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

2300R

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.29

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WN75C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WN75C-BK)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WN75C-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(38WN75C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(38WN75C-BK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WN75C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WN75C-BK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WN75C-BY)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.