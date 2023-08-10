We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved HDR IPS Monitor
LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(Up) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(Down)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 545 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.5
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
95.29
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
60W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.