38" UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9
Clearer and Brighter HDR
An image of SDR VS. HDR (LOGO image) VESA CERTIFIED I DisplayHDR™ 600
Powerful and Versatile
Display Connection | 94W Charging | Data Transmission (LOGO image) THUNDERBOLT™
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
G-SYNC® Compatible monitor minimizes screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
(Message_on_the_gaming_screen_image)_RACE_45_24_/_POS_1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms
Easy and Ergonomic
Ergonomic_Design___One_Click_Stand__l___Tilt_/ Height l Swivel
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
94W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
