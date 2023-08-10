About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
49WL95C

LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor

Space for Ultimate Productivity3

Space for Ultimate Productivity

Go Beyond Multitasking1
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

The 49WL95C is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

MNT-49WL95C-03-1-Visual-Content-Desktop_1216

Save Time1

Save Time

Find references and organise stock images for use with raw images. Image thumbnails can be viewed on a single screen without changing the current window, so you can reduce the time spent in the image planning phase.

MNT-49WL95C-04-1-Motion-Content-Desktop_1216

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Manage the Whole Timeline1

Manage the Whole Timeline

By checking the video storyboard, you can inspect source clips for your videos. Without switching windows, you can view thumbnails of the source files and upload the files to the timeline.

MNT-49WL95C-05-1-Sound-Content-Desktop_1216

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Do Work Simultaneously1

Do Work Simultaneously

You can check a five-minute timeline and carry out an arrangement task without scrolling. For music clips used in YouTube videos, tasks can be completed with 1:1 video editing and a mixing tool.

MNT-49WL95C-06-1-Office-Work-Desktop_1216

*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Expand Your Workspace1

Expand Your Workspace

Stacking two 49WL95C monitors vertically, you can achieve the same screen space and clarity as four 27-inch QHD monitors with fewer cables and smaller bezels.
Dual Controller Makes It Easier1
Dual Controller

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual controller helps you control multi devices connected to one screen, with one keyboard or mouse. You can simply drag and drop files over the connected devices.
MNT-49WL95C-07-2-PBP-Dual-Controller
Dual Controller
MNT-49WL95C-07-3-PBP-Dual-Controller
Dual Controller
Versatile Display Settings3
OnScreen Control

Versatile Display Settings

On Screen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.
Easy Control and Connectivity1
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

More and more users are using high-end laptops as mobile workstations. Supporting USB Type-C, the 49WL95C can complete your portable workstation with just one cable.
Rich Bass Sound1
2x10W Stereo Speakers

Rich Bass Sound

49WL95C boasts 2 x 10W built-in stereo speakers. It can cover a small editing room or private room without using external speakers, with Rich Bass supported.
Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk1
HDR 10

Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk

HDR technology is now applied to various content. 49WL95C supports HDR 10 that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
Automatic Brightness Control1
Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment.
Easy and Ergonomic1
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

49

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

3800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

CONNECTIVITY

USB-C

YES(1ea)

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

85W

USB Downstream Port

YES(4ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

NO

FEATURES

PIP

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

YES

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

NO

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

2PBP/3PBP

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

INFO

Year

2019

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

3800R

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.234 x 0.234

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

124.46

Size [Inch]

49

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.0W (HDMI Input)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

80W

Type

Built-in Power

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1330 x 298 x 490

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3(Up) 1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3(Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

12.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

15.2

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49WL95C-W)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49WL95C-WG)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49WL95C-WH)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49WL95C-WG)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(49WL95C-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49WL95C-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49WL95C-WG)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49WL95C-WH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49WL95C-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49WL95C-WG)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49WL95C-WH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49WL95C-WY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49WL95C-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.