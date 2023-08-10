We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
85W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
NO
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP/3PBP
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Year
-
2019
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.234 x 0.234
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
124.46
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.0W (HDMI Input)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3(Up) 1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
12.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
15.2
