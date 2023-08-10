About Cookies on This Site

Monobloc_02_re

How THERMA V R32 Monobloc Works

Heat generated by the outdoor unit via heat exchange with external air is transferred to the domestic hot water tank to provide heating and hot water.

Monobloc_03

Reliable Heating

THERMA V R32 Monobloc provides reliable and powerful heating for the indoor environment. It can operate even at extremely cold weather like -25°C. Moreover, it can offer leaving water temperature of 65°C at maximum.

Revolutionary Scroll Compressor

THERMA V R32 Monobloc is equipped with the Revolutionary Scroll Compressor. This advanced compressor especially improved the tilting motion of scroll, increasing overall efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, compressor operation ranges are improved to perform from 10 Hz to 135 Hz.

Environmentally Sustainable Refrigerant

THERMA V R32 Monobloc is equipped with R32 refrigerant, the environmentally sustainable refrigerant which has a Global Warming Potential of 675, 70％ lower than that of R410A’s. With R32 refrigerant, THERMA V R32 Monobloc is highly energy efficient as a greener heating solution.

Monobloc_05

Smart Heating Control

The intuitive UI allows quick and easy use with a simple touch and users can set schedules based on their lifestyles. Moreover, daily or monthly monitoring of power consumption allows efficient energy management.

Monobloc_06

Remotely Control from Anywhere

With LG SmartThinQ™ app, users can simply control heating system anytime from anywhere. Remote access to heating system allows users the maximized comfort.

* Required Accessory : PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREW000

Monobloc_07

Quick & Easy Installation

As the “All-in-one” heating solution, THERMA V R32 Monobloc outdoor unit consists of 3 main components.

Easy to Provide Service

All-in-one heating solution with built-in main components allows easy installation without additional refrigerant piping work. Installers can easily check and provide service just by removing 3 pieces of screw. Moreover, clip type water strainers are installed for easy access to strainer without the need for extra tools.

Pre-installation Setting

Based on installation site information, installers can prepare preseting with LG THERMA V Configurator and save data into memory card from their office. At the site, then, installers can simply insert memory card at the back of remote controller to activate configuration data. This allows easy and quick commissioning for installers.

Monobloc_09

Easy & Quick Maintenance

The remote controller can store up to 50 history items, making it possible to easily identify cause of malfunctioning or faults using the history data and prompt solutions.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06

