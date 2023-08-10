About Cookies on This Site

Image of LG NeON H+ Black on the roof

LG NeON H+ Black

Gap-free design, N-type technology – all in a stylish black format for your rooftop.

 

Features Technology
Features
Graphs and images showing long-lasting clean energy production with a 25-year product and performance warranty

An Outstanding Warranty is There If You Need It

With a 25-year product and performance warranty, you’ll generate clean energy long into the future.

The Advantages of Gap-free Technology

Eliminate the gaps to produce more electricity.

Reason #1

 

What makes LG’s Gap-free solar panel a great fit for my rooftop?

LG’s NeON H+ Black panels do more with less. Gap-free panels eliminate the empty spaces between the 132 individual (half-cut) cells on one panel. In short, it’s a tighter fit. And that means more electricity from the same installation footprint.

Reason #2

 

Isn’t it risky to pack cells so tightly on the panel?

No. Actually, the cell overlap makes the structure even more durable. In a traditional panel, the gap between the cells and the consequent bending of the wire is a weak link, where strong stress occurs.

Power Output Improvement through Advanced Technology

LG NeON H+ Black Technology: 3 Unique Features

Unique Feature #1

 

25-Year Product & Performance Warranty

After 1 year, the NeON H+ Black maintains 98.5% of its initial performance. With annual degradation measuring only 0.33%, it maintains an impressive 90.6% of its initial capacity after 25 years of operation. P-mono panels typically maintain 97% of initial capacity after 1 year, and only 84.3% after 25 years.

Unique Feature #2

 

Less power loss

LG reduced power loss by applying thinner electrodes and improving the manufacturing process. By reducing the surface area of the electrodes, electrical resistance is reduced, which reduces power loss.

Unique Feature #3

 

More light absorption

LG uses HTAR* Glass, which has low reflectivity and high transmittance to increase power generation by more than 0.4% compared to AR Glass and by more than 3.2% compared to conventional glass.

*HTAR : Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection

Strict Testing to Ensure High Reliability

LG NeON H+ Black is tested extensively to ensure high long-term operating reliability in a diverse range of challenging environments.

 

Graphs showing rigorous testing and high reliability to ensure

1) IEC: International Electrotechnical Commission

2) This is based on LG Electronics' internal test. It is explained that thermal cycling is tested on a tripling basis and attenuation heat is tested double compared to IEC international standards.

Technical Specification

To access more technical documentation and downloads,please visit the download page.

 

Resource Download

LG410N3K-V6 / LG405N3K-V6 / LG400N3K-V6

Vertical Table
ProductLG410N3K-V6LG405N3K-V6LG400N3K-V6
Output (W)410405400
Module Efficiency (%)20.90%20.70%20.40%
Cell TypeMonocrystalline/N-typeMonocrystalline/N-typeMonocrystalline/N-type
Number of Cells132 Cells (6 x 22)132 Cells (6 x 22)132 Cells (6 x 22)
Dimensions (LxWxH)1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm
Weight19,7 kg19,7 kg19,7 kg
Product Warranty25 years25 years25 years
Performance Warranty25 years performance warranty*25 years performance warranty*25 years performance warranty*

1) On the first year: min. 98,5 %.

2)From the second year: max. 0,33 % annual degradation

3) Min. 90,6 % for 25. years.