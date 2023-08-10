We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Space Beyond Display
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ in/out, IR (Shared w/ RS232C Out Port)
-
Bezel Width
-
1.2/1.2/1.2/1.2 mm (T/B/L/R, Off-bezel) 9.3/12.4/8.7/8.7 mm (T/B/L/R, On-bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm
-
Weight
-
Head: 5.5kg, Signage Box: 5.3kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,383 x 834 x 252 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
190W
-
DPM
-
Less than 3W
-
Power off
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes/NA
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Basic
-
Remote controller (includes 2 batteries), FPC Extension cable (connection between screen and signage box), Power cord, DP cable, RS-232C cable, RS-232C gender, LAN cable, IR receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount plate (includes screws), Harness locking cover, Set install guide, Signage box bracket (U-Leg), FPC cable cover
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.