65" Video Wall OLED
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
150
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
-
Bezel Width
-
1.2mm (Even) *Off-Bezel
9.1 mm (T/B), 8.7 mm (L), 11.6 mm (R) *On-Bezel
6.7 mm (Seam)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,634.6 x 1,446.7 x 7.9 mm (Head 1x2)
2,445.4 x 1,446.7 x 7.9 mm (Head 1x3)
782.8 x 35.5 x 239.0 mm (Signage Box)
-
Weight
-
29.4 kg (Set 1×2) / 44.5 kg (Set 1×3)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,940 x 1,120 x 536 mm (Set 1x2) / 1,940 x 1,120 x 646 mm (Set 1x3)
-
Packed Weight
-
69.6 kg (Set 1x2, w/ Pallet) / 96 kg (Set 1x3, w/ Pallet)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
440 W *8 Color Bar Based
-
Max.
-
478 W *8 Color Bar Based
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Fixer Screws, Anchor Bolts, Polyester Tapes, Panel Jigs
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
