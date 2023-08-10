We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Flexible Curved Open Frame
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
150
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
18 Hrs / 7 Days (Moving Video Only)
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
-
Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)
-
0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
Signage Box: 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm
-
Weight
-
6.6 kg (Head)
Signage Box: 3.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
17 kg (Head)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
309 W / 318 W (Based on 8 color bar)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
-
Optional
-
Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
