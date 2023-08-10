About Cookies on This Site

Product

Explore the range & features of LG's NeON solar panels, that are based on endless innovation. Find out more about it below.

00_Products_NL_PC_1542765472250

Products

LG's NeON series are based on endless innovation.

Our Cello and LiLY Technology make our products more valuable.

01_NeON-R_NL_PC_1542765571080

NeON® R

The LG NeON® R is LG’s premier module armed with the highest and most efficient energy generation technology that LG has ever produced.

NeON® R Learn More
02_NeON-2_NL_PC_1542765642605

NeON® 2

The LG NeON® 2 is LG’s best selling solar module. It received the acclaimed 2015 Intersolar AWARD for featuring LG’s Cello Technology that increases its power output and reliability making it one of the most powerful and versatile modules on the market.

NeON® 2 Learn More
03_NeON-2-Black_NL_PC_1542765720477

NeON® 2 Black

The LG NeON® 2 is LG’s best selling solar module. LG NeON® 2 Black has been designed with aesthetics in mind; thinner wires appear all black at a distance. The product may increase the value of a property with its modern design.

NeON® 2 Black Learn More
04_NeON-2-Bifacial_NL_PC_1542765783821

NeON® 2 BiFacial

The LG NeON® 2 BiFacial is designed to absorb irradiance not only from the front but also the rear of its NeON® cell by using a transparent back sheet. The dual faces of the cell allows for higher energy generation.

NeON® 2 BiFacial Learn More