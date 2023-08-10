About Cookies on This Site

LG PH150G Projector

PH150G

LG PH150G Projector

Triple Wireless Perfection

Ultra Short Throw

Bluetooth

Neat and tidy front view

Screen Share

Triple Wireless (Triple Wire-Free)

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Up to 100inch

Bluetooth

Light Weight and Slim Design

Screen Share

Smart Mobile Link

up to 80inch

USB Plug & Paly

Light Weight

3D Optimizer

Wired Mirroring for Major Devices

30000hrs LED

USB Plug & Paly

Triple Wireless Perfection1

Triple Wireless Perfection

No messy cables anymore.
Just wireless phone mirroring , bluetooth sound , and portable battery.
Bluetooth Sound Compatible1

Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Wirelessly stream sound directly from projector to Bluetooth
com patible sound system such as home audio , head phone
and portable speaker for a seamless listening experience.
Go wireless. Phone to Projector1

Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen share provides
wire-free experiences when connect with PC, smartphones, or tablets.
Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours1

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Don't worry about power connection. Carry it anywhere like a mobile theater.
Enjoy cinematic 100inch class size1

Enjoy cinematic 100inch class size

LG Projector gives you a cinematic viewing experience up-to an extra large
100 inch class size, so everyone in the room can enjoy the home theater experience
Light Weight and Slim Design1

Light Weight and Slim Design

Enable to carry anywhere easily.
Just take it in your brief case, small bagor pouch and enjoy.
Light Weight and Slim Design View Video
Wired Smartphone Mirroring1

Wired Smartphone Mirroring

Easy wired mirroring with smart devices of iOS/Android .
Simple USB Plug & Play1

Simple USB Plug & Play

Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like Presentation, Excel, and Word
Enjoy 3D at Once1

Enjoy 3D at Once

Just Link your 3D glass and enjoy. Unlike other 3D projector,
no need to buy additional program with extra-cost. Even more, it plays contents in USB directly.
30,000 Hours of Entertainment1

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

The projector's pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colors, and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours.
It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

HD(1280x720)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

130

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

29 dB(A) ↓

Noise - Normal

25 dB(A) ↓

Noise - Economic

22 dB(A) ↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

80% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

10" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard

40"@1.4m

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.57

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / L-Spanish / L-French / Brazilian Portuguese / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Polish / Portuguese / Russian / Turkish / Slovenian / Bulgarian / Croatian / Hungarian / Czech / Romania / Dutch / Japanese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Cinema Zoom/

Sound

1W mono

Battery

Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

115 x 115 x 44.3

Net Weight (kg or g)

460g

Power Consumption (Max.)

25W (Display Only) 32W (Recharge + Display)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes(Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Front / Side / Back Brow -Top / Bottom White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (will be changed, TBA)

simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

Remote (Card Type) + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB,VCCI, JATE (EU, Japan)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.